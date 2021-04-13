ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation Initiative announced on Monday that both the Anderson City Council and Anderson County now support efforts to address the legacy of racial lynching.
FOX Carolina covered this story last week when the Anderson County Council first voted on the resolution.
The Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation Initiative says the resolution supports; a national effort to create new spaces, markers and memorials that will address the legacy of racial terror and lynching.
President of the Anderson County Ministerial Organization and Senior Pastor of Welfare Baptist Church, Ankoma Anderson, said in a press release, "it is vital for people and more importantly a community to be aware of its past. Our history makes us who we are and influences our thinking and cultural behavior. If there are unresolved conflicts in our past, our past manages to have precedence in our present moments. If we desire to move forward in a spirit of reconciliation, then acknowledgment of the past is crucial,"
The Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation Initiative aims to memorialize the victims of lynching and promote programs that address racial inequalities.
According to the Equal Justice Initiative, Five victims of racial lynching in Anderson County from 1894 to 1911 were identified.
More news: Easley City Council votes to terminate face mask mandate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.