ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- An ordinance restricting the open carry of firearms passed its first reading with the Anderson City Council on Monday night.
The ordinance would prohibit residents from openly carrying firearms during events that take place on public property. These events include protests, according to the officials.
The background for the ordinance states, "While the City recognizes and appreciates the First and Second Amendment rights of its citizens and visitors, the presence of firearms at protests can serve to escalate tensions."
The council will discuss the amendment again before it becomes apart of the law.
