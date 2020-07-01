ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) It’s not mandatory to wear mask in the City of Anderson and that’s how councilman Jeff Roberts wants to keep it.
“These are erosions of our liberties. Once you lose them they’re very hard to get back,” Roberts said.
During an Anderson City Council meeting Wednesday, Roberts voted 'no' to an emergency ordinance that would make masks mandatory at grocery stores and pharmacies for customers and employees and mandatory for employees at retail shops.
Roberts says it should be a choice, and he chooses not to wear a mask or face covering.
“I try to social distance, don’t shake hands, keep my hands out of my face,” he said.
However, he did vote for a resolution for a public awareness campaign to encourage the public and employees at businesses to wear masks.
“It’s not mandatory,” Rick Laughridge said.
Laughridge says that’s the problem, and why he voted for the ordinance to mandate masks.
“Nobody actually wore seatbelts until they were forced to wear seatbelts, and how many lives has it saved?” he asked.
He says his wife suffers from underlying conditions and he worries about her health and the health of others in the city.
“How many people are going to die, how many people are going to be admitted to the hospital because we didn’t make the right decision?” Laughridge said.
The resolution for the campaign, which passed, is called the Anderson Strong Promise.
It’s an education campaign created so masks and T-shirts will be distributed to businesses and the public. Educational place cards about COVID-19 are encouraged to be placed on tables at restaurants, or counters at businesses.
“We’ll react when we have to react,” Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts said.
He says the numbers guided his vote for the public campaign and not a mandate.
"If you look at the counties per 100th thousand, those numbers say that we’re on the bottom half of the 46 counties in the state,” Roberts said.
The City Council is expected to revisit the mask discussion in a couple of weeks. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
