Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the Anderson city council voted down an emergency ordinance to require masks in certain areas while in public.
Four council members voted for the ordinance and four were opposed, but the ordinance required a two-thirds majority to pass.
The council did however pass a resolution to launch a public awareness campaign on the importance of wearing masks.
The campaign will be featured in stores and pharmacies and out in communities. The city is ready to distribute 2,000 face masks and t-shirts as well as part of the campaign.
The first mask and t-shirt distribution event will be at Carolina Wren Park on Whitner Street on Thursday, beginning at 1 p.m.
So far, Anderson has seen just over 600 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, as of the latest DHEC numbers.
DHEC says more and more of South Carolina’s positive COVID-19 cases are individuals who participated in group gatherings without keeping a safe distance from others or wearing masks.
Going into the July 4 weekend, DHEC recommends residents make safe, responsible plans for celebrating that include precautions for protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
