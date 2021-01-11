ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson City Council unanimously passed the first reading to extend the city's mask ordinance in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new extension changes the ordinance from an emergency ordinance to a regular one but no changes are being made to the actual contents of the ordinance or its requirements.
The new mask ordinance will be in place for 60 days and will be extended if needed, according to the city.
