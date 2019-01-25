Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning an employee at an Anderson County animal hospital was rushed to the hospital after passing out from fumes in chemicals used to clean kennels.
A member of the staff at Walker Animal Hospital tells us that an employee was cleaning kennels as the day started when some chemicals mixed together and overwhelmed the employee causing her to pass out.
The employee was taken to the hospital where at this time her coworkers hear she is doing okay.
We're told at the time of the incident, only one animal was present in the building because they had just opened for the day. The animal was evacuated with the employees and is doing fine.
Hazmat was called to the scene to check and make sure everything was safe. According to the person we spoke with at the animal hospital, they were given the all clear to reenter the building.
We're told they will be closed for the rest of the day Friday to focus on the well being of the affected employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.