ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Anderson County P.A.W.S has reduced and waived pet adoption fees to help pets find homes.
The shelter says they teamed up with North Shore Animal League America and Purina for a week-long adoption event.
On Mar. 8, Mar. 10, and Mar. 12, from noon until 5 p.m., adoption fees for cats and large dogs are waived and fees for small dogs and puppies are $20.
No appointment is required.
The shelter was busy all day on their first day, with the line filling up before they opened.
Lucine Hohn, 15, says this is her third time adopting a dog from P.A.W.S. (Of course, with some help from her mom.) This time, she says her family is looking for a younger dog that can do outdoor activities with the family.
“We lost two of our dogs. We’ve been looking for a puppy for a while," Hohn said, "A lot of people were here today. I think it went really well. I know there was a lot of lines for the puppies.”
For more information, you can visit http://www.andersoncountysc.org/paws/.
