ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Board of Elections announced the voter registration deadlines for three upcoming special elections to be held on March 30.
To vote in the Primary for County Council Seat Two Special Election, Town of Williamston Special Election, and Town of Honea Path Special Election you must be registered by Feb. 28, 2021.
To register online, click here.
You can also register by visiting your county voter registration and elections office or downloading a voter registration form and returning it by mail, fax, or email attachment.
