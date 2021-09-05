ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man found on Irby Road was the victim of a homicide.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies, detectives, and forensic personnel responded to this scene as well.
On Monday, the Coroner's Office identified the man as Todd Andrew Craven, 48, of Piedmont.
According to a release from the coroner, Craven died as a result of traumatic injuries.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday as deputies and the coroner continue to investigate, the release confirms.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
