Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner said a 29-year-old Anderson man died Friday morning after being hit by a pickup while crossing Highway 81.
According to Coroner Greg Shore, the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. along SC-81 near Masters Drive.
Shore said Daniel Ray Patterson was hit by a 2015 Chevy Silverado truck. The driver of the pickup was on his way to work.
We're told the victim was darting through traffic and was almost hit by one car when they were then struck by the pickup.
Shore said Patterson died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
More news: Buncombe Co. deputies say suspect wanted for kidnapping, assault with a weapon now in custody; child safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.