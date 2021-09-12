ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed that a second fatal motorcycle wreck occurred on Saturday along Clemson Blvd.
According to the coroner, the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m.
The coroner says that the victim was driving south east Clemson Blvd. when a 2017 Nissan made a left turn in front of the victim's motorcycle, causing him to be thrown off the bike.
The victim was identified in a release as Steven Edward Self, 65, of Anderson.
The coroner confirmed that Self was not wearing a helmet during the incident.
Self's cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.
(1) comment
That's five in the last 30 days. Look twice, save a life !!
