GENERIC- Deadly Crash

Generic image for a deadly crash (Associated Press, July 3, 2021)

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed that a second fatal motorcycle wreck occurred on Saturday along Clemson Blvd. 

According to the coroner, the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m.

The coroner says that the victim was driving south east Clemson Blvd. when a 2017 Nissan made a left turn in front of the victim's motorcycle, causing him to be thrown off the bike. 

The victim was identified in a release as Steven Edward Self, 65, of Anderson. 

The coroner confirmed that Self was not wearing a helmet during the incident. 

Self's cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma, according to the coroner. 

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies victim of fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 252

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

avtx1300c
avtx1300c

That's five in the last 30 days. Look twice, save a life !!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.