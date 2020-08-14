Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner's Office were called to the scene of a pedestrian fatality Friday morning.
According to coroner Greg Shore, the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. along SC-81 near Murray Avenue.
Shore says the victim, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a 2015 Chevy Silverado truck.
We're told the victim was darting through traffic and was almost hit by one car when they were then struck by the truck. The coroner's office says the victim died on scene.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
