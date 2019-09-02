ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to a collision on I-85 that unfolded early Monday morning.
Details were limited, but South Carolina Highway Patrol first listed the collision near mile marker 34 on the southbound lanes at 12:16 a.m. and confirmed a unit is in the area. The collision is also near US-29.
The coroner's office confirmed to FOX Carolina they were summoned to the scene.
Our photographer on scene noted severe traffic back-up in the southbound lanes.
Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.