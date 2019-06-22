ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating a single-car collision they say has claimed at least one person's life Saturday evening.
According to coroner Greg Shore, the office is en route to the scene on Slater Road, near the intersection with Timber Rock Road.
While details from the coroner's office are limited as of now, SCHP's live collision tracker website shows the collision unfolded around 8:26 p.m. and involved an entrapment.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
