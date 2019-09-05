ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed an investigator was called to Lake Hartwell early Thursday morning after a car drove off I-85 and into the lake.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 1:50 a.m. about 7 miles south of Anderson.
Troopers say the victim was driving north on I-85 in a 2013 Dodge when they ran into the median, hit a culvert and crashed into Lake Hartwell.
According to troopers the driver was seatbelted and entrapped in the vehicle, and died on scene.
Staff Sergeant Harbin with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said crews arrived on scene to search for the car and located it about 50 feet below the surface of the lake.
At this time, deputies, highway patrol, SCDNR, corps engineers, a technical rescue team are coordinating to raise the car. Harbin said lift bags will have to be employed to get the car back to the surface of the lake.
Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said he was responding to the area by boat.
At this time the coroner has not released the man's name.
MORE NEWS - Hootie & the Blowfish to match fan donations up to $20K at each Columbia concert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.