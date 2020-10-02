ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore announced Friday that his office is investigating several incidents involving drug related deaths that have occurred over the last few days.
Shore says that he believes that Fentanyl seems to be the drug most commonly involved in these recent deaths and is concerned that people with an addiction to Fentanyl may be using a street level version of the drug that could contain more than just Fentanyl.
According to Shore, Fentanyl can be deadly when used on its own, but the recent deaths that he is investigating are alarming in that they occurred in such close proximity over a short period of time.
The coroner says that the street level version of Fentanyl may be laced with Carfentanil, a combination that is even deadlier than Fentanyl on its own.
Carfentanil is a type of synthetic opioid, usually used for anaesthetizing large animals. According to Shore, the drug is a white powdery substance that resembles cocaine and is usually mixed with heroin by drug dealers. It is 10,000 times stronger than Morphine and 100 times more stronger than Fentanyl
Shore encourages individuals with an addiction to Fentanyl to seek help as the drug has caused multiple deaths in Anderson County.
