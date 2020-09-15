ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday that remains of a man who went missing in mid-December were found four months later.
The coroner's office said remains that were confirmed to be those of 35-year-old Kevin P. Bryant were found on March 13 off Holiday Road in Pelzer.
Deputies said Bryant had been last seen on December 13, 2019, at an address on Looper Road in Pelzer. He left the residence in someone else's car but deputies do not know who.
The coroner's office said they do not suspect foul play.
Bryant's family said only a few of Bryant's remains were found near a creek.
