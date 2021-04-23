ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday on Bleckley Street around 9 a.m.
The Coroner's Office says 71-year-old John Sopack was admitted to the hospital after being involved in the collision and suffered cervical spine trauma.
According to the Coroner's Office, Sopack was the driver of a vehicle traveling east on Bleckley Street and apparently was hit by another vehicle that was traveling west on Bleckley.
The investigation is still ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner's Office and the Anderson Police Department.
