ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Council voted on Tuesday night to move forward with an agreement that will change the way that Emergency Services operate throughout the county.
Councilmembers voted to move forward with an agreement to make Medshore Ambulance Services the single emergency transportation provider for the County. The movement passed with a 4-3 vote.
The proposal brought heated discussion from both sides of the argument.
We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
