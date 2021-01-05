ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County council members passed an emergency ordinance to declare a State of Emergency for Anderson County due to the ongoing pandemic in a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The ordinance spells out certain operational procedures the county will adopt during the emergency.
“Unfortunately we’ve had a lot of employees to come down with this nasty bug and we’re making every effort to keep on with county services open but we have a lot of boards and commissions that are staffed by volunteers so we didn’t want to expose them to a lot of the bug,” said Councilwoman Cindy Wilson for Anderson County District 7.
Read the full ordinance below.
