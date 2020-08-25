ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County Council voted Tuesday on a proposed face mask ordinance for non-incorporated areas of the county.
You can read the proposed ordinance here.
Tuesday, the county voted down the ordinance. It failed to pass by a 2-4 vote.
