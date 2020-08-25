Face mask generic
Tang Ming Tung/Getty Images

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County Council voted Tuesday on a proposed face mask ordinance for non-incorporated areas of the county.

You can read the proposed ordinance here.

Download PDF Ordinance 2020-019 Face Coverings.pdf

Tuesday, the county voted down the ordinance.  It failed to pass by a 2-4 vote. 

MORE NEWS - President Trump headed back to Washington after speaking at Mills River produce packing center

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.