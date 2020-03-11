ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Anderson couple is being quarantined in Georgia after a they were passengers on the Grand Princess ship with at least 21 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The Grand Princess ship is currently docked in Oakland, California and the disembarking process continued Wednesday.
We spoke to Todd Sipes by phone, who said he and his girlfriend were on the cruise to Hawaii when the outbreak happened on the boat and they were confined to their rooms for five days.
Sipes said they got off the boat on Tuesday and were taken to Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia, where they will spend the next two weeks in quarantine.
Medical officials say COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, and anyone who does not exhibit symptoms within two weeks will likely not be affected by the virus.
Meanwhile, an eighth presumptive positive case was announced in South Carolina on Wednesday. The CDC has confirmed 2 cases.
