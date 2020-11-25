ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say 21 people have been arrested in a prostitution bust that has lasted several months.
Codenamed "Operation Square Dance", ACSO says undercover detectives would pose as prostitutes or "johns" in order to apprehend people involved in prostitution, resulting in the arrests. The operation focused in and around the Anderson area, and included massage parlors as well as "freelance" providers.
Following is a list of 16 of the individuals arrested, all of whom charged with solicitation of prostitution:
- Hee Lee Joung (charged twice)
- Kim Seeon
- Frances Ballew Rylander
- Cindy McCollum Blankenship
- Samantha Jean Bowman
- Janie Elizabeth Smith
- Dametrias Isiah Jones
- Martavious Jamon Cobb
- Pong Sun Lyman
- John Larry Whiten
- Milton Estes Raffini
- Pyong Un Roy
- Jovena Mary Miles
- Fermin Vasquesz Ramirez
- Rafael Hermini Sanchez
- Jacson Thompson
