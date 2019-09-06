ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a man accused of downloading child porn was arrested after the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and detectives with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Duvall Way in Anderson on Tuesday.
Investigators said the video files were being shared on a public peer-to-peer network.
Deputies said Daniel Troy Fulmer was arrested on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
