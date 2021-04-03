ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested an Iva man on multiple charges after a chase.
Deputies say that a pursuit ensued after an attempted traffic stop on I-85 near Exit 14 and lead to the Centerville Bridge where the suspect jumped into the water.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody after exiting the water, the sheriff's office says.
ACSO says that Tommy Michael McClain is charged with failure to stop, habitual traffic offense and driving under suspension. McClain was also wanted by the sheriff's office for receiving stolen goods, according to deputies.
MORE NEWS: Rapper DMX hospitalized in serious condition after heart attack, attorney says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.