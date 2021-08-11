PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say that they have arrested a suspect who barricaded themselves while armed with an axe during a standoff with ACSO.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place along Archie St. in the Piedmont area. Deputies say they initially responded in the area due to reports of a domestic disturbance with weapons.
The identity of the suspect and their charges have not been released as of this writing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Ex Greenville Sheriff Will Lewis' attorney says Supreme Court denies appeal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.