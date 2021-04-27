ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that deputies have arrested a man for trafficking methamphetamine.
According to a post on the sheriff's office official Facebook page, deputies charged Allen Wright with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The sheriff's office also says that deputies were able to seize nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine in collaboration with Special Investigation detectives.
MORE NEWS: Oconee Co. deputies arrest man accused of stealing firearms, jewelry during burglary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.