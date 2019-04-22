WILLIAMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies on Monday asked for help tracking down a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have ran away from home.
Deputies are searching for Paul M Drainer who went missing on Sunday.
The teen was last seen on Joe Black Road in Williamston, wearing a camouflage jacket and black paints with a white stripe down the leg.
Anyone with information on Paul's whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4400.
MORE NEWS - Topgolf in Greenville announces opening date for this week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.