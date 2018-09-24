ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing juvenile who ran away from a group home.
Deputies said 16-year-old Shirlaya Sanders ran away from New Foundations at 1: 15 p.m. on September 21.
According to the sheriff's office, Sanders fled the facility on foot and was seen being picked up by a white Toyota Camry.
She is 5'7" and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and speak to Detective Pigman at (864)-231-2807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.