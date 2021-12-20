ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies said they are celebrated Christmas with child this morning just weeks after they helped save his life.
Deputies said they raised $400 for his presents. They added that his favorite gifts were a toy police car and a police badge. The Sheriff's office said on Facebook, "His life touched theirs, so it only felt right to ensure that he had a wonderful Christmas this year." You can see the full post on the Anderson County Sheriff's Office's Facebook Page
More News: Coroner responding to shooting in Anderson County, dispatch confirms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.