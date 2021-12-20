Anderson County Deputies help a child celebrate Christmas

Anderson County Deputies help a child celebrate Christmas  (Anderson County Sheriff's Office, December, 20, 2021)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies said they are celebrated Christmas with child this morning just weeks after they helped save his life. 

Deputies said they raised $400 for his presents. They added that his favorite gifts were a toy police car and a police badge. The Sheriff's office said on Facebook, "His life touched theirs, so it only felt right to ensure that he had a wonderful Christmas this year." You can see the full post on the Anderson County Sheriff's Office's Facebook Page

