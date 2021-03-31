ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said two people were arrested after five visibly malnourished dogs were found being kept outside of a home on Masters Drive.
Deputies said Wallace Eugene Johnson and Gladys Lindley were both charged with ill-treatment of animals.
Deputies said they were called to the home on March 22 after getting a complaint. They arrived to find five dogs on the property. Three of the dogs were tethered and two others were being kept in a ten-foot by ten-foot chain-link kennel. All of the tethered areas and the kennel area were littered with trash and excrement, deputies said. All of the dogs also appeared to be visibly malnourished, appeared underweight, and had little to no visible fat. One of the dog’s feces also had signs of blood in it, deputies said.
The dogs, Bandit, King, Two-Tone, Panda, and Quality, were all seized and taken to Anderson County PAWS for medical treatment and evaluation.
