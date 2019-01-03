ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies are investigating after a patrol car may have been intentionally set on fire Thursday.
Deputies said they were called to the Anderson County Fleet Maintenance building on Michelin Boulevard and arrived to find a marked Anderson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters also responded and were able to put out the fire.
“Around the same time the fire was reported, two suspects were seen in the area in or around the fence,” said Sgt. JT Foster. “With the information regarding suspicious persons near the property prior to call, it was determined that the vehicle fire may have been intentional. Based on the possible intentional burning of a vehicle, Arson Investigators were contacted and responded to begin processing.”
While investigating the arson, they discovered several other county vehicles in the fenced area had items missing.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-260-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.