WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Williamston early Wednesday morning.
Deputies said they were called to the home on Wateree Lane around 1 a.m.
Deputies said an unknown suspect fired into a home. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
