ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a case involving a missing woman considered to be endangered.
According to the sheriff's office, Tia Sharee Alston was last seen on Woodfield Drive in Piedmont on Nov. 20.
Alston's last known clothing description is unknown at the moment.
Deputies said due to several medical issues, Alston is considered endangered.
If you see Tia or have information regarding her whereabouts please call us at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-70522.
