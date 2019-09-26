ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said they are investigating after a person was stabbed Wednesday night at an apartment complex.
Deputies said they were called to Meadow Run Apartments multiple times Wednesday night in reference to fights.
At one point, deputies said they arrived to find a male who had been stabbed.
That man was taken to the hospital with injuries but it expected to recover.
The investigation is ongoing.
