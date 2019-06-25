Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are looking for a suspect they say robbed a Days Inn.
According to the sheriff's office, the armed robbery occurred on Monday, June 24 at the Days Inn on Geroge Smith Mill Road near I-85 along Clemson Boulevard.
Deputies say the the suspect presented a gun while robbing the clerk at the hotel around midnight. According to the sheriff's office no one was hurt in the robbery.
The Sheriff's Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this incident or anyone with info on the suspect to please call the sheriff's office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2019-09909.
