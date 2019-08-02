ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a man who was last seen leaving for a friend's house to sell a Playstation on Wednesday.
Scott Davis left his home in Anderson County on July 31st around 8 p.m. and told his wife he was planning on going to his friend's house in Greenville County to sell the console. However, his wife told deputies he left without his cell phone and wallet, driving a gray Kia Rio.
Scott stands at about 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.
Anyone who knows where Scott is should call ACSO at (864) 260-4400. The case number for this is 2019-12057.
