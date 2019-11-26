ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office have asked for help identifying a man suspected in thefts and a break in at River Road Storage.
It happened on Nov. 11.
Deputies said the man rented a storage unit with a fake ID and then returned to steal two enclosed trailers and break into another storage unit.
The suspect was driving a Dodge truck with diamond toolbox and an all-black right rear tire.
If you can identify this suspect or know the owner of the Dodge truck, deputies ask you to call 864-260-4435 and reference ACSO case numbers 2019-17589, 2019-17593, and 2019-17988.
