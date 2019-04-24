ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Two Anderson County deputies are being praised for their quick response, and intellect after they rescued a horse stuck in a fence.
According to a Facebook post on the Sheriff's Office Emergency Management page, deputies from the Animal Control Division were dispatched to a call stating a horse was trapped in a fence on April 23.
Corporal McQueen and Deputy Pearson arrived on scene to find a mare entangled in a fence. Upon first inspection, deputies believed the horse was severely injured. However, it was quickly determined that the mare had just recently given birth.
Thanks to Corporal McQueen's recent training with Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue, the two were quickly and safely able to free the horse.
Deputies say the exhausted mare was reunited with her newborn baby and relocated to a larger pasture on their owner's property.
