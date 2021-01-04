A least one person has been detained following a chase in Anderson County.

Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County tells us at least one person has been detained following a chase Monday morning. 

A FOX Carolina photographer initially spotted deputies traveling down Clemson Boulevard with their lights and sirens activated. 

We reached out to Anderson County dispatch who told us a chase was in progress but concluded along Dixon Road. Deputies on scene were searching a vehicle when we arrived. 

The sheriff's office tells us the initial traffic stop was for reckless driving, but deputies discontinued the stop prior to it becoming a pursuit. 

Deputies are searching a vehicle along Dixon Road following a chase that happened Monday morning. 

Additional deputies in the area located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make another traffic stop. The sheriff's office says this time a pursuit did ensue and ended when the suspect vehicle struck one of the sheriff's office vehicles near Dixon Road. 

Deputies tell us both tire deflation devices as well as a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver were used to bring the pursuit to an end. 

We're told there were no injuries in the incident and all occupants of the vehicle have been detained. Charges are pending at this time according to the sheriff's office. 

