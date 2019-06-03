ANDERSON, SC (GREENVILLE, SC) -
A little five month old baby is hooked up to machines and monitors, fighting for each breath inside Greenville Memorial.
His parents, Alexis Maceda and James Cason, said their son was in foster care when they got a phone call that would make anyone's heart drop.
"On the 22nd of May, we received a call from his foster dad that he was being taken in an ambulance to AnMed," Maceda said.
From there, they say their son was flown to Greenville Memorial and went through several X-rays after they were told he stopped breathing while drinking a bottle at daycare. They said the five month old has been in foster care since the moment he was born.
"I don’t understand how someone could do that to a five-month-old," Maceda said.
These parents said they quickly realized the story they were fed, was anything but an accident. They said doctors found blood on the back of their baby's brain and started putting two and two together.
"Doctors were saying it was caused by a baby shaking syndrome," Maceda said.
Anderson County investigators took a report, also saying his injures aren't consistent with an accident.
The parents said while he can breathe on his own now, he is still on a feeding tube and doctors said to his parents there's a chance he won't be able to walk.
"I also pray that every single day they have to remember what they have done my child, because he’ll have to remember it for the rest of his life," Maceda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.