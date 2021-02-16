Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say a driver is in the hospital following a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after witnessing a vehicle driving recklessly on Rogers Road.
Deputies tell us the vehicle failed to stop and a chase ensued. While pursuing the vehicle, deputies say the driver failed to turn in a curve along Old River Road near Cannon Road and wrecked. The sheriff's office says further investigation led them to discover the wrecked vehicle had been reported as stolen.
The driver was transported to the hospital to be checked out and charges at this time are pending. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
According to highway patrol's website, the roadway is blocked at this time. We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we learn more information.
More news: AnMed Health hosting 'Night to Hope and Heal' virtual vigil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.