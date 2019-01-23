Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call possibly involving a shooting at Piedmont Natural Gas on White Street Extension in Anderson.
Deputies say they responded to the call around 7 a.m. and arrested one suspect on scene.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene an individual said there were people shooting inside and there was additional shooters atop the building.
Sergeant Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office says there was no shooting, despite reports of shots being fired.
Deputies determined the person who alleged the shooting was intoxicated. The man was arrested and they are treating the situation as a burglary.
Deputies are still on scene investigating, but say there is no threat to the community.
