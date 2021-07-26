PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say that they are searching for a man last seen in the Pendleton area on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
ACSO says that Elmer Vaughn was last seen driving a silver Nissan truck.
Vaughn is described by deputies as measuring around five feet, 11 inches in height and weighting around 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405.
