Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are searching for two suspects they say are wanted for at least two armed robberies, possibly more.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspects entered both the Shell station on Highway 8 and the Spinx Station on Highway 86 in Anderson County between February 9 and February 14.
While at each location, deputies say the suspects arrived armed, entered the businesses and proceeded to take money at each location.
Deputies say the two suspects could be connected to armed robberies that occurred in the City of Williamston on January 12 and in Seneca on February 17.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects or incidents is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing case numbers 2021-08041 or 2021-09060.
More news: Deputies: Suspect found with over 50 pieces of stolen mail; binder of personal information for multiple people
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.