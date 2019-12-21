ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a missing, elderly man they say is living with both dementia and a heart condition.
ACSO says 82-year-old Jerry A. Whitmire was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at a house on Edgewater Way, but has not been seen since.
He stands at 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, blue jeans, and beige Croc shoes.
He was last known to be driving a 2007 silver single-cab Dodge 1500 truck with S.C. tag T279.
Anyone who has seen Jerry or the truck should call 911 or the sheriff's office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2019-19508.
