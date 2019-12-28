ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a man they say went missing on Christmas Eve.
39-year-old Bradley Oakley was last seen around 5:46 p.m. that evening as he left his home in Anderson. According to The Aware Foundation, who first reached out to FOX Carolina about his case, Bradley was en route to visit his sister in Henderson, N.C. He called his sister, however, to tell her he wasn't quite to Charlotte and was making a stop.
That was the last time the two communicated. Since then, The Aware Foundation says his phone goes straight to to voicemail.
Bradley stands at about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. It's unknown what kind of clothing he was wearing, but he was driving a red Geo Metro.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call 911 or reach out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case #2019-19669.
