ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a man they say hasn't been seen for nearly a week.
35-year-old Kevin P. Bryant was last seen on December 13, 2019, at an address on Looper Road in Pelzer. He left the residence in someone else's car; the vehicle description is unknown as is who he was with. He hasn't been heard from since.
Kevin stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes. His last known clothing description is unknown as of writing.
Anyone who knows where Kevin is should call ACSO at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2019-19274.
