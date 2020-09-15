Ethan Daniel Burdette

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they are searching for a man with several mental health disorders.

Deputies said Ethan Daniel Burdette was last seen on Canton Lane on Tuesday. 

Deputies said Ethan is bipolar schizophrenic, suicidal, and potentially off medication for medical conditions.

Anyone who sees Ethan or has information is asked to call 864-260-4405 and mention ACSO case number 2020-55845.

