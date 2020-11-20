LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a woman they say has been missing for nearly a week.
ACSO says 55-year-old Marlene R. Smith was last seen on Nov. 14 near Shadow Hills Drive in Liberty. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She's possibly driving a silver 1997 Chrysler sedan with SC tag 9849NU. As of now, her clothing description is unknown.
If you know where Marlene is, call ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case #2020-69940.
